California State Teachers Retirement System Has $66.67 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,401 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Monster Beverage worth $66,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,383,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 43,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 306,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,846 shares in the company, valued at $16,178,107. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $5,057,080.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,011.38. This trade represents a 54.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,112 shares of company stock valued at $12,033,838 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.81.

Get Our Latest Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.4%

Monster Beverage stock opened at $64.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.71. The firm has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.