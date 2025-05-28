Chancellor Financial Group WB LP Invests $260,000 in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUI. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of BUI opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $24.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.