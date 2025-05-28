CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of CoStar Group worth $48,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 497.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in CoStar Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 91.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,249,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,678,000 after buying an additional 1,073,793 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after buying an additional 20,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 614,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,957,000 after acquiring an additional 108,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CoStar Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CoStar Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In related news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $139,745.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,534.40. This represents a 5.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $74.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.25. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.17 and a beta of 0.89.

CoStar Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.