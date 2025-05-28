California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,050 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $44,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $685.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $596.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $611.07.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $644.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $779.83.

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,515. This represents a 74.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,848. This trade represents a 12.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

