Objective Capital Management LLC Has $400,000 Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Objective Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 69,617.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,916,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,452,000 after buying an additional 23,882,195 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,969,000 after acquiring an additional 67,749 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,801,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,283,000 after purchasing an additional 57,093 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,362,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,498,000 after purchasing an additional 144,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,332,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,429,000 after purchasing an additional 141,146 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $79.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $65.08 and a 12 month high of $79.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average of $71.97. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.6003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

