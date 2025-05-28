16,385 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC

Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,725,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 8.1% of Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,680,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,133,000 after buying an additional 178,595 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $414.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $429.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $377.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.27. The firm has a market cap of $410.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

