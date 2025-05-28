Objective Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Objective Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after acquiring an additional 95,531 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 606,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,565,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 190,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.63. The firm has a market cap of $159.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $55.90.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.