10,069 Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Bought by Chancellor Financial Group WB LP

Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHR. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 19,177 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9,389.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.56. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

