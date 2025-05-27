Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 118,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,718,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 2.6% of Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.60.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.