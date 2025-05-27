Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,485,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Helium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.00.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.