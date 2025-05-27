Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,423 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December makes up about 0.9% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDEC. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.48. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.28.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

