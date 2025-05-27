Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.6%

PJAN stock opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.94. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $43.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

