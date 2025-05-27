Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 4,534.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315,496 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.06% of Docebo worth $14,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Docebo by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCBO. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Docebo from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded Docebo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Docebo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Docebo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

Docebo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average of $38.07. The company has a market capitalization of $778.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 1.57. Docebo Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

