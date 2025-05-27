Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $33,000 Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Eaton by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,002,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Eaton by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 17,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.83.

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 51,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $15,593,423.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 489,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,490,880.92. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $321.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

