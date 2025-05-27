Ameriflex Group Inc. Makes New Investment in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 178,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,620,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of RTX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of RTX by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

RTX Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:RTX opened at $132.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.07 and a 200-day moving average of $124.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $99.07 and a 52 week high of $138.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,643 shares of company stock worth $6,198,889. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.