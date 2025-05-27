Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 505 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 505 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $471.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:FIX opened at $471.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $386.14 and a 200 day moving average of $417.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.48. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.93 and a 52 week high of $553.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, CFO William George III sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $5,876,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,317,532.03. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total transaction of $6,474,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,046 shares in the company, valued at $85,488,536.36. This represents a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $14,642,235. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

