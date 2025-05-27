Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Position Reduced by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cencora by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE COR opened at $292.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $309.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.50.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Cencora news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total transaction of $520,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,249.24. This represents a 9.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total transaction of $4,108,507.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 315,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,027,442.53. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,369,767. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on COR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cencora

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.