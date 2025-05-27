Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,278 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000. Home Depot comprises 1.5% of Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. KGI Securities upgraded Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

HD opened at $363.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $361.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $360.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.81.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

