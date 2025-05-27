6,580 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Purchased by Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,580 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000. Cheniere Energy makes up 1.3% of Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NDVR Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.23.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $229.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.41. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.41. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.03 and a 12 month high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

