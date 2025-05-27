4,472 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Bought by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 131,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 31,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of -32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $127.05.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

