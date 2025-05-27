Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Purchases 3,835 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 251.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF stock opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.37. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

