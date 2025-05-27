Capital A Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.