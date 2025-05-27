Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Boosts Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 754.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,711,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,592 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.53.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $165.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.56. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.83 and a 12-month high of $167.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $125,568,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,544 shares in the company, valued at $37,127,946.24. This represents a 77.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $4,755,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,903,607.27. This represents a 18.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.