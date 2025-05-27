Capital A Wealth Management LLC Takes $48,000 Position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BILZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 32,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. FSR Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILZ opened at $101.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.04. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.