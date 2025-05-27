266,802 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by QSM Asset Management Ltd

QSM Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 266,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,000. Pfizer comprises approximately 6.1% of QSM Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $2,328,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,459,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,124,330,000 after acquiring an additional 25,315,159 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $407,730,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $274,694,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,029,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350,381 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE PFE opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $132.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.64%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

