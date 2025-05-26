Waverly Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF)

Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Waverly Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ECF. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 69,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 51,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $94,380.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,545,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,755.70. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 130,156 shares of company stock worth $1,158,469 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Trading Down 0.1%

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Increases Dividend

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $10.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. This is an increase from Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

