Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.30.

PTON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

PTON opened at $7.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.25. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 185,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $1,167,807.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,642.99. This represents a 37.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 17,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $142,340.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 362,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,847.14. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 764,836 shares of company stock valued at $4,904,178. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 29.4% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,760,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940,422 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth approximately $23,239,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,227,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,782,000 after buying an additional 3,004,757 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,438.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,109,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,023 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,246,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

