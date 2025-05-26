Vident Advisory LLC Has $653,000 Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Vident Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Brady by 378.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Brady by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Brady in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Brady by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Brady stock opened at $68.96 on Monday. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $77.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Brady Announces Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Brady had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $382.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sidoti raised Brady to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

