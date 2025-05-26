Vident Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Vident Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,505 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SM. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 517.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,854 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.94.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.16. SM Energy had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $39.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SM

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.36 per share, with a total value of $226,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,591.76. This represents a 91.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.