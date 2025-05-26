E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Shares Up 50% – Time to Buy?

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) rose 50% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93. Approximately 554,532 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 498% from the average daily volume of 92,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

E3 Lithium Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 12.10 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.84.

E3 Lithium Company Profile

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

