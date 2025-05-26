E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Shares Up 50% – Time to Buy?

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) rose 50% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93. Approximately 554,532 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 498% from the average daily volume of 92,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.
E3 Lithium Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 12.10 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.84.
E3 Lithium Company Profile
E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than E3 Lithium
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Workday Stock Price Implosion: An Automatic Buy for AI Investors
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MercadoLibre Is Soaring—Should You Wait for a Better Entry?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Doubt the Market? 3 Stocks to Rideout Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt
Receive News & Ratings for E3 Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E3 Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.