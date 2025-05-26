Rep. Dan Newhouse Sells Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI). In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fiserv stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EDWARD JONES IRA” account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 4/11/2025.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:FI traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,355,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,772. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.25 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $1,722,584,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $1,406,452,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,390,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,703 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 21,681.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,821,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $843,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $614,982,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.20.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Click here to see Newhouse’s key votes in Congress.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

