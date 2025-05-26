Purpose US Cash Fund ETF (TSE:PSU.U) Declares $0.35 Monthly Dividend

Purpose US Cash Fund ETF (TSE:PSU.U – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3495 per share on Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th.

Purpose US Cash Fund ETF Price Performance

Shares of TSE PSU.U remained flat at C$100.33 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,509. Purpose US Cash Fund ETF has a 12 month low of C$100.00 and a 12 month high of C$100.46.

