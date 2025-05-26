Top Nanotechnology Stocks To Research – May 26th

OSI Systems, NVE, and Biodexa Pharmaceuticals are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the research, development or commercialization of materials and devices engineered at the nanoscale (one billionth of a meter). Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to emerging applications in electronics, medicine, materials science and energy that leverage the unique properties of nanostructures. Performance in this sector can be driven by breakthroughs in manufacturing processes, regulatory approvals and technology adoption across industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

OSI Systems stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $227.44. 115,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,505. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.23. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $129.18 and a fifty-two week high of $233.80. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC traded down $1.41 on Monday, hitting $71.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,848. NVE has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $347.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.06.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Shares of NASDAQ BDRX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.15. 1,272,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,333. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

