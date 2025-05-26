Construction Stocks To Follow Now – May 26th

United States Steel, IonQ, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Construction stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Construction stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is building and infrastructure development, including homebuilders, general contractors, and producers of building materials and heavy equipment. Their performance tends to track economic cycles, interest‐rate movements and government infrastructure spending, since demand for new construction and renovation drives their revenues. Investors often use construction stocks as a barometer for broader real estate and economic activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Construction stocks within the last several days.

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

United States Steel stock traded up $9.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.50. The stock had a trading volume of 53,706,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,855,928. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.63. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IONQ traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.64. The stock had a trading volume of 53,689,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,516,754. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05. IonQ has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -56.34 and a beta of 2.46.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $503.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,165,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,829. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $401.58 and a 1-year high of $542.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.71. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

