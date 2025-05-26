Best Telecom Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 26th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, Quantum Computing, Palo Alto Networks, and AT&T are the five Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide voice, data and multimedia communication services—such as wireless carriers, cable operators and internet service providers. Investors buy and sell these equities to gain exposure to the telecommunications sector, which is often valued for its stable cash flows, dividends and long-term growth potential in connectivity infrastructure. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $228.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,375,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,107,983. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 186.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $251.88.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW traded down $10.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,005.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,633. The stock has a market cap of $208.14 billion, a PE ratio of 147.22, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $881.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $974.98. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

NASDAQ QUBT traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 88,569,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,872,700. Quantum Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 3.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,898,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,612,883. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $208.39. The company has a market capitalization of $123.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.11 and its 200 day moving average is $185.25.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

NYSE:T traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 31,763,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,810,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $197.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $29.03.

