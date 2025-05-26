Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Shares Up 20.5% – Still a Buy?

Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 20.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 374,375 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 397% from the average session volume of 75,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55. The firm has a market cap of C$10.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17.

Innovotech Inc provides assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.

