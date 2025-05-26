Battery Technology Stocks Worth Watching – May 26th

Mullen Automotive, Platinum Group Metals, and TETRA Technologies are the three Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares of companies that research, develop and manufacture rechargeable energy storage solutions—including lithium-ion cells, solid-state batteries and associated materials or management systems. These equities cover a range of firms from raw-material suppliers and component producers to cell assemblers and system integrators, and they often attract investor interest due to the rising demand for electric vehicles, grid storage and portable electronics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

NASDAQ:MULN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.16. 32,110,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,359,047. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,948.30. Mullen Automotive has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $2,868,000.00.

Platinum Group Metals (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

NYSE:PLG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.45. 1,527,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,262. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.56 million, a PE ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 1.64. Platinum Group Metals has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.27.

TETRA Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

TTI traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 703,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,599. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a market cap of $363.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.82 and a beta of 1.31. TETRA Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.33.

