Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 6348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Arctic Star Exploration Trading Up 50.0%

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.01.

About Arctic Star Exploration

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

