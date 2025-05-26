Rep. Dan Newhouse Sells Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG). In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Dollar General stock on April 11th.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 4/11/2025.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $101.44. 2,238,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,033,129. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $145.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.97 and its 200-day moving average is $80.67.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Dollar General by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $668,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2,731.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,800,000 after purchasing an additional 188,308 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Citigroup raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Melius raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Melius Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Click here to see Newhouse’s key votes in Congress.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

