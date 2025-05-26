Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1068 per share on Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th.
Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Price Performance
Shares of TSE PSA remained flat at C$50.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 126,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,212. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$50.07. Purpose High Interest Savings Fund has a 12 month low of C$50.00 and a 12 month high of C$50.22.
About Purpose High Interest Savings Fund
