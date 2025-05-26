Rep. Dan Newhouse Sells Off Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Analog Devices stock on April 11th.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 4/11/2025.

ADI stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $210.47. 4,848,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $247.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.66 and its 200 day moving average is $210.13. The company has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.90%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Analog Devices to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.63.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $2,091,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,071 shares in the company, valued at $35,265,104.64. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,934 shares of company stock worth $8,735,156 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Analog Devices by 6,350.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Click here to see Newhouse’s key votes in Congress.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

