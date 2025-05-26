Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Shares Unloaded Rep. Dan Newhouse

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC). In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Marathon Petroleum stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EDWARD JONES IRA” account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 4/11/2025.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $159.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $183.31. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.58 and a 200-day moving average of $145.93.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1,204.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 543,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,757,000 after buying an additional 501,441 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MPC

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, insider Ricky D. Hessling bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,464.64. The trade was a 19.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Bayh purchased 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,078.50. The trade was a 1.46% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Click here to see Newhouse’s key votes in Congress.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.