Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Down 22.7% – Should You Sell?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 22.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 2,202,367 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 486,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Hemostemix Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07. The stock has a market cap of C$12.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Hemostemix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter Alan Lacey acquired 200,000 shares of Hemostemix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. 10.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hemostemix

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.