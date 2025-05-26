Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1068 per share on Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th.
Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Purpose High Interest Savings Fund stock remained flat at C$50.10 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 126,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,212. Purpose High Interest Savings Fund has a 12 month low of C$50.00 and a 12 month high of C$50.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$50.07.
About Purpose High Interest Savings Fund
