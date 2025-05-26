MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Bought by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 656.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 507.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 7,321.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.83 per share, with a total value of $40,510.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,451.56. This trade represents a 4.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGE Energy Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $89.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.80. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.27 and a 52-week high of $109.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $218.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.42 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Equities research analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

