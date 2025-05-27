Rep. Dan Newhouse Sells The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Hershey stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EDWARD JONES IRA” account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 4/11/2025.

Hershey Trading Up 1.1%

HSY stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.51. 1,907,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.32. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $208.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.77 and a 200-day moving average of $166.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $1,939,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in Hershey by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $6,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Click here to see Newhouse’s key votes in Congress.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

