RTX (NYSE:RTX) Shares Unloaded Rep. Dan Newhouse

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX). In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in RTX stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EDWARD JONES IRA” account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RTX alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 4/11/2025.

RTX Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of RTX traded down $1.70 on Monday, hitting $132.38. 5,509,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,396,730. The company has a market capitalization of $176.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.77. RTX Co. has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $138.82.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.77%.

Institutional Trading of RTX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,138 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 202,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,432,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total transaction of $2,464,239.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,880.44. This represents a 39.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,074 shares of company stock valued at $8,663,128 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

Read Our Latest Report on RTX

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Click here to see Newhouse’s key votes in Congress.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.