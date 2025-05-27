Rep. Dan Newhouse Sells Off Shares of VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC)

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC). In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in VF stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EDWARD JONES IRA” account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 4/11/2025.

VF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.98. 11,776,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,871,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02. VF Corporation has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

VF Announces Dividend

VF ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. VF had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that VF Corporation will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VFC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of VF from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of VF from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of VF in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of VF from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Thursday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of VF by 1,355.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 376,615 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of VF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,874,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,153,000 after acquiring an additional 211,440 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of VF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 928,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,414,000 after acquiring an additional 92,174 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,878,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of VF in the first quarter worth about $749,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Click here to see Newhouse’s key votes in Congress.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

VF Company Profile

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

