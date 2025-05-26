Head to Head Analysis: PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) vs. Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.5% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of PolyPid shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get PolyPid alerts:

Risk & Volatility

PolyPid has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 3 1 3.25 Tandem Diabetes Care 0 8 8 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PolyPid and Tandem Diabetes Care, as reported by MarketBeat.

PolyPid currently has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 307.82%. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus target price of $37.47, indicating a potential upside of 80.82%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PolyPid is more favorable than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PolyPid and Tandem Diabetes Care”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$29.02 million ($4.30) -0.65 Tandem Diabetes Care $982.95 million 1.40 -$222.61 million ($2.78) -7.45

PolyPid has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tandem Diabetes Care. Tandem Diabetes Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolyPid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PolyPid and Tandem Diabetes Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -624.10% -129.28% Tandem Diabetes Care -14.84% -44.19% -11.99%

Summary

PolyPid beats Tandem Diabetes Care on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyPid

(Get Free Report)

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions. It is also developing OncoPLEX, for the treatment of intra-tumoral cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system. It also sells single-use products, including cartridges for storing and delivering insulin, and infusion sets that connect the insulin pump to the user's body. In addition, the company offers Tandem Device Updater used to update the pump software from a personal computer; Tandem Source, a web-based data management platform, which provides a visual way to display diabetes therapy management data from the pumps, integrated CGMs, and supported blood glucose meters; and Sugarmate, a mobile app used to help people visualize diabetes therapy data. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.