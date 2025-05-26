Celanese (CE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Celanese (NYSE: CE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/20/2025 – Celanese was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

5/16/2025 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $55.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2025 – Celanese was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/14/2025 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2025 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $71.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2025 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2025 – Celanese was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

4/14/2025 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $76.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2025 – Celanese had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

4/7/2025 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $60.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/4/2025 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2025 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Celanese Trading Down 2.0%

CE traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.46. 1,409,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,945. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average is $60.35. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $153.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently -0.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 9.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Celanese in the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

